Important deadline for veteran benefits approaches

The last day to apply for full PACT Act benefits is August 9.
Hughes died of cancer after burn pit exposure.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The PACT Act will allow veterans exposed to burn pits and families of those who have died to receive government benefits. The deadline to file claims for full benefits, including backpay, is Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Before this law, service members had to prove their illness was caused by toxic exposure. It was difficult for families left behind to get any help.

“They would light it up with jet fuel. Everything they would throw in the pits would be paint cans, tires, and human waste. I mean the list goes on and on,” said Kimberly Hughes. Kimberly’s husband, Army Major Gary Hughes, served in Afghanistan. He died shortly after returning home.

“We knew that it was from the toxic air that he was breathing in 24/7 on base,” she said.

Hughes worked with the organization, Burn Pits 360. She lobbied to get the PACT Act passed.

The law passed in August 2022. It automatically links 13 types of cancers, asthma, and other illnesses to toxic exposure overseas.

PACT Act benefits will soon go out to thousands of veterans and their families for the first time.

“We really can change the world. One person can make a difference. It really is worthwhile,” she said.

