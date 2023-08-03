‘It’s a hopeless situation’ | High demand for mental health care creating barriers for potential patients

The spike in demand for mental health care has made it more difficult for people to get treatment.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The spike in demand for mental health care has created barriers for people needing treatment. There are not enough providers in our area to cover the need, meaning long waitlists to meet with a mental health care professional.

“If someone reached out to schedule an appointment, that’s their need. Their need is today because they made the call today. They’re not predicting they’re gonna need to see a therapist two months from now,” said Ben Harrington, CEO of Mental Health Association of East Tennessee.

In addition, most insurance providers do not cover a wide variety of mental health care. This makes an already limited pool of existing providers even smaller to choose from. Without accepted insurance, cost of care would be out of pocket.

Lindsay Stone, Senior Director of Children and Youth Mental Health at the McNabb Center, said that despite the barriers, people should still reach out. She said places like McNabb can still connect you with resources to help you immediately.

“The risk is always that people hear that there’s a wait or there’s not people available immediately and then they don’t reach out,” she said. “We don’t want that to happen. We want people to reach out. We want to figure out where we can get you connected in that moment.”

Harrington said that the mental provider shortage is because not enough people are going into the field. He said he wants Tennessee legislators to create plans that incentivize people in pursuing careers in the mental health sphere.

“It’s a long haul,” he said. “The actions that we take today can help us 10, 15 years from now.”

The Biden Administration recently announced plans to push private insurance companies to accept more mental health care by treating it the same as physical health care. Harrington warned that despite these changes, the shortage of providers could still loom overhead.

