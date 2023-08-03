‘It’s hurtful’ | East Tenn. Yellow Corporation employees react to company shutting down

Employees said they’re left looking for work and healthcare, as about 30,000 people nationally are out of a job as a result of the freight company halting operations
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100 people in East Tennessee were out of a job after the Yellow Corporation announced it’s shutting down operations. Some former employees were looking for work quickly, before their health benefits run out.

Yellow Corporation, one of America’s largest freight employers, is shutting down and heading for bankruptcy, leaving about 30,000 people without a job.

“It’s frustrating, and it’s hurtful,” former Knoxville employee Rick Patterson said.

Patterson was one of about 120 people in East Tennessee to lose their jobs. Patterson worked for the Knoxville branch for 32 years.

He said he knew the company was struggling financially after they asked employees to take pay cuts in 2011. But he did not expect the company to go out of business, despite ongoing contract negotiations.

“We kind of expected some form of change, but we didn’t know what that would be,” Patterson said. “We thought they could workout something to stay in business.”

Patterson said the abrupt shutdown of the company left former employees in limbo, unable to apply for unemployment.

“Is this a layoff notice or is this a termination notice,” Patterson said he asked one of the managers from Yellow. “He couldn’t give me either one. So when we’re applying for unemployment, we don’t know what to tell them. We have no paperwork or nothing. No layoff letter.”

But the problem goes deeper for former employees. Health benefits expire at the end of the week, which is a major issue for David Lowe. He worked for Yellow for 28 years and is battling cancer.

“We had good insurance, and it helped me out a lot,” Lowe said.

He said he will continue his cancer treatments despite not having insurance.

“I think it will be real expensive,” Lowe said, but he doesn’t have a choice.

Lowe said he’s hoping to land a new job quickly, so he can start receiving health benefits again. He said he’s looking at other trucking jobs in the Knoxville area.

The local Knoxville Teamsters union president told WVLT News they’re working with union members to find new union jobs in the area.

