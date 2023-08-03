Knoxville teen charged with shooting murder of brother, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been charged in a domestic shooting that happened late Wednesday night, Knoxville Police Department officials announced Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Copeland Street, KPD said. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a man, identified as Joseph Norris, 22, who had been shot multiple times. Norris was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died, KPD said.

The suspect, Joseph Norris’s brother Logan Norris, 18, was taken into custody and will be charged with second-degree murder. Logan Norris was also taken to the hospital with injuries he reportedly got as part of the incident.

