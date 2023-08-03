Monroe County SWAT search leads to 4 arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigative Division Detectives, with the help of Monroe County SWAT searched a home on Southgate Road Thursday, according to the office.

Monroe police had previously received several tips about drug trafficking in the area, officials said. After the search, deputies made four arrests and issued five felony charges in total, with one being a misdemeanor.

No other information has been released.

