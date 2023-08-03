No ‘magic wand to make it better’: School district responds to controversial lunch policy

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) – Students in Humphreys County won’t be able to eat the same lunches their friends do if they fall behind on their lunch payments after a controversial policy passed by the school board.

The policy says students will be given an “alternative lunch,” like a grilled cheese, if they charge more than two lunches without paying. This policy does not apply to those on free or reduced lunch payments, according to the school district, but WSMV4 still reached out to leaders to ask why this policy was put into place.

Director of Schools Richard Rye told WSMV4 the policy was implemented because last year there were about $29,000 in outstanding balances from unpaid lunches.

“I don’t have a magic wand to make it better, but I know we can’t continue to do this from year to year,” Rye said.

Humphreys County has about 2,600 students. In the more populous Rutherford County, its outstanding lunch balance was more than $630,000 last year. Despite that, Rutherford County Schools told WSMV4 there is no limit on lunches, and students there receive the same meal as everyone else. They work with parents to get the lunches to resolve unpaid lunches – something Rye said he’s willing to do.

“We will work with anybody. We know that,” Rye said. “When you run $200, $300 bills up on a student, we want the parents to help us out.”

Metro Nashville Public Schools have had free meal meals for all students since the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding and a federal U.S.D.A. waiver program, which Humphreys County said it doesn’t qualify for.

