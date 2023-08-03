Pigeon Forge coach brings golf techniques to football field

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Varsity All Access Powered by 5 Star Preps kicks off its countdown to High School Football with Pigeon Forge.

For the Tigers, it’s a young group that they’ll sport this season with just six seniors on the team. However, their offensive line is poised to be a strength of this time as they only lost one starter to graduation from a season ago.

As summer practices wear on, Tiger’s Head Coach Scott Meadows said he’s out on the links whenever he gets the chance, from here in Tennessee to New York.

During his time on the green, he’s learned he can bring new techniques to the football field.

“It’s kept me a little bit more calm on the sidelines or practice field because I got to analyze certain things differently and everything. So throwing clubs and stuff like that isn’t really good for you and that’s what I would do if I had that football mentality on the golf course. But I tried to carry some of that over from golf to the football field,” said Meadows.

The Tigers start their 2023 campaign on the road, Friday, Aug. 18 against Hampton at 7:30 p.m..

