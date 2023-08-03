Pigeon Forge coach brings golf techniques to football field

Pigeon Forge Football 2023
Pigeon Forge Football 2023(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Varsity All Access Powered by 5 Star Preps kicks off its countdown to High School Football with Pigeon Forge.

For the Tigers, it’s a young group that they’ll sport this season with just six seniors on the team. However, their offensive line is poised to be a strength of this time as they only lost one starter to graduation from a season ago.

As summer practices wear on, Tiger’s Head Coach Scott Meadows said he’s out on the links whenever he gets the chance, from here in Tennessee to New York.

During his time on the green, he’s learned he can bring new techniques to the football field.

“It’s kept me a little bit more calm on the sidelines or practice field because I got to analyze certain things differently and everything. So throwing clubs and stuff like that isn’t really good for you and that’s what I would do if I had that football mentality on the golf course. But I tried to carry some of that over from golf to the football field,” said Meadows.

The Tigers start their 2023 campaign on the road, Friday, Aug. 18 against Hampton at 7:30 p.m..

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Commonwealth's attorney said she will seek the death penalty if possible for those...
‘She was definitely daddy’s girl’ | Middlesboro father who lost infant speaks at packed vigil
Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Horrendous and Inexcusable’ | Sevierville horse ranch under investigation by state
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Man shot multiple times at Edgewood Park, police say
Knoxville shooting suspect on the loose, man in critical condition, police say
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say

Latest News

Sweetwater football 2023 season preview
Sweetwater Wildcats look to repeat as region champion in 2023
Tennessee football, day two of fall camp
Freshman Vols making strides in fall camp
The University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band will break a world record as the...
UT Band prepares for largest band camp ever
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off