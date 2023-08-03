Rainy, messy First Alert Weather Day today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downpours and some storms drench our area today, leaving us a with a threat for isolated flooding in our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The latest track now leaves our area with scattered rain and storms Friday, canceling the second WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

From scattered showers to rainy, the coverage is actively increasing as you wakeup so be sure to give yourself extra time on the roads starting this morning. We’re starting the day in the upper 60s to low 70s.

It’s a messy day at an 80% coverage of our area in rain and storms. Peak coverage starts around sunrise and continues into the afternoon, then gradually decreases in coverage afternoon to evening. This allows us to warm to around 74 degrees. Pockets of heavy rain could lead to flash flooding and messy roads for most of the day.

Scattered evening rain and storms becoming spotty tonight, staying cloudy and foggy with a low of 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Now Friday starts out cloudy with spotty rain and storms, as the main system misses our area for the most part. This means scattered rain and storms are possible along the Plateau to southern to central Valley, and isolated downpours and storms can develop for the rest of our area. We’ll top out around 85 degrees, but the humidity makes it feel like it’s closer to 90.

This weekend stays steamy with isolated downpours and storms possible. We’ll top out around 88 on Saturday and 91 Sunday, and it will feel several degrees warmer.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain and storms return later Sunday and at times Monday as a front moves through. This will at least knock back the heat by a few degrees.

