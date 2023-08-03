Sevierville Police remind drivers of school zone safety

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville police said now is the time to get into better driving habits around school zones.

They’ve started a campaign to remind you to slow down and pay attention when you approach these areas.

After four years as a school resource officer, Seth Wilson saw just how dangerous school areas can be.

“School is back in session, slow down! Traffic is going to be crazy, it’s always going to be crazy for the first couple of weeks of school. Keep that in mine, first day of school is August 9th,” said Officer Wilson.

Police have hit social media with messages about slowing down, watching out for kids and increasing traffic during drop off times and watch for bus stops.

“We’ve got little ones that are going to be out there. Please, please be mindful of them. Slow down as you head out in the mornings, give yourself some extra time because they are going to be out there, and we know how some of these kids are. They don’t always pay attention,” he said.

Police also reminded parents to make sure they are dropping their kids off in the drop off line. Not out here on the streets, because it can be very dangerous for the kids to cross.

“Yeah, it’s going to take some extra time, just give yourself some extra time. But it is so much safer, it is so much better for the kids if we’ll go ahead, pull into that pickup and drop off line and utilize that instead of utilizing the streets,” said Wilson.

Wilson said it may be easy to zip along roads like Dolly Parton Parkway, but when you get to Sevier County High School, you better slow down.

“We do have our traffic units that are out there though,” Wilson said. “We will be enforcing traffic; we’ll have extra officers that’ll be patrolling the areas. So be mindful of that. We’re going to give warnings where we can. But we will be out there and vigilant to keep our community safe.”

Sevier County Schools start back in one week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.