Sweetwater Wildcats look to repeat as region champion in 2023

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Varsity All Access Powered by 5 Star Preps continues its Countdown to High School Football with the Sweetwater Wildcats.

The Sweetwater Wildcats enter 2023 with first-year Head Coach Caleb Slover.

“Everybody seems to be excited to be out here. so, we’re counting down the days and got to get better at each one of them,” said Slover.

The offensive-minded coach knows to repeat as region champions, you have to win in the trenches. So they bring out the boards to keep the line honest.

“That’s one of them old-school drills. where you kind of put the boards down and put your best guys on there and let them go one on one. stay tight against the board and not sway away from it, so we just want to go straight on and not at an angle and just see who’s going to push who out of the way,” said Slover.

Senior center Maddox Johnson added, “It’s really important because you can’t let them get back to your quarterback and get the ball. you got to get them out of the way and get some yards.”

“There’s nowhere for them to go because once they step on those boards, they’re going to go down. so, nobody wants to be put down in front of their buddies so it keeps them straight up,” said Slover.

The Wildcats went 10-3 a season ago, were perfect in their district, and went all the way to the quarterfinals. A campaign they’re determined to build off of this season.

“We push each other the best we can, keep on making each other tough and stuff. so we compete pretty good,” said Johnson.

“In order for us to reach those goals and get back to the same place, we’ve got to work extra hard because there’s a target on our backs,” said Slover.

The Wildcats open their 2023 season at home against Sequoyah Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m..

