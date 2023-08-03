Teachers being proactive against school threats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville based company made up of recently retired FBI agents is making it their mission to teach people how to protect themselves against threats or attacks. With the most recent active shooter situation happening Monday in Memphis, police said a man fired shots at a Jewish school, but couldn’t get inside the building.

No one was hurt and the suspect was later caught. Officials explained why the Knoxville Montessori School was taking proper steps to be ready for this kind of incident.

Retired FBI Agent Scott Johnson is now CEO of Blue Lion Tactical Solutions. The company is a combat veteran-owned organization headquartered in Knoxville.

As former agents from the FBI’s Firearms and Tactical Training Program, SWAT and the elite Hostage Rescue Team at Quantico, they have trained thousands of law enforcement officers around the world, and worked with hundreds of companies, foreign governments, and religious organizations to work complex investigations and prepare for unthinkable acts.

“Before law enforcement gets there, what they can do to save their lives or the kids and depending on its scenario driven where that active threat is coming from. We not only teach them the run, hide, fight, that everyone is familiar with but how to run where to run and how to barricade,” Johnson said.

He said you have between two and three minutes to protect yourself in an active shooter situation before law enforcement arrives.

“That’s a long time for these teachers and staff to save themselves cause you have to survive for three or four minutes before that law enforcement gets there and then like Uvalde, it took them 40 minutes for them to even get further in. There’s things that we can teach the run, hide, fight, how to fight in those three minutes, there’s a lot you can do to save yourself,” said Johnson.

Teachers at the Knoxville Montessori School learned it’s not a fair fight when someone enters with a weapon and there is strength in numbers to keep yourself and students’ lives safe.

“It lays the ground work. Nothing is permanent unless you practice it so having this foundation and this starting point is a great beginning, but we need to make sure we’re staying diligent and practicing and reviewing and going through everything so it becomes automatic,” said the Head of School, Rachel Resurreccion.

Johnson recommended teachers use anything from their classroom as a weapon, even your car keys could save your life.

“They are looking to attack a softer target if they see a hard target they’ll go somewhere else,” said Johnson. He recommended if you do receive active shooter training that you vet your teacher so you know you’re getting the best practices for each situation.

