UT Band prepares for largest band camp ever

Pride of the Southland Marching Band welcomes largest group in band history
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 154th edition of the “Pride of the Southland” Band camp is set to begin on Monday Aug. 9, and the band will be welcoming 415 members, which is the largest group they have ever had in band history.

Majorettes, drumline and color guard are all set to start camp on Aug. 9 with freshman wind players showing up on Aug. 11. The whole band will be setting pre-game on Aug. 14.

For Homecoming on Nov. 4, the band plans to let 350 alumni march with the band, leading to over 700 current and former members performing on the field.

