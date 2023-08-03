UT Band prepares for largest band camp ever

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 154th edition of the “Pride of the Southland” Band camp is set to begin on Monday Aug. 9, and the band will be welcoming 415 members, which is the largest group they have ever had in band history.

Majorettes, drumline and color guard are all set to start camp on Aug. 9 with freshman wind players showing up on Aug. 11. The whole band will be setting pre-game on Aug. 14.

Pride of the Southland Marching Band welcomes largest group in band history (ut pride of the southland band)

For Homecoming on Nov. 4, the band plans to let 350 alumni march with the band, leading to over 700 current and former members performing on the field.

