7-year-old boy found shot to death; mom charged with murder, police say

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.
Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.(Lawrence County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A Moulton mother was arrested for capital murder on Friday morning after a shooting investigation involving the death of her son.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed a 7-year-old male was found with two gunshot wounds at a Main Street home just before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Capt. Russell Graham of the Moulton Police Department said a 911 call was received from the home. When officers arrived, they said they found a woman outside the home who notified officers of the dead child in the home. The woman was identified as the mother of the boy.

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Graham said the gunshot wounds were sustained from close range. The child’s body was taken from the scene for further autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Horrendous and Inexcusable’ | Sevierville horse ranch under investigation by state
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Knoxville teen charged with shooting murder of brother, police say
Knoxville teen charged with shooting murder of brother, police say
The Commonwealth's attorney said she will seek the death penalty if possible for those...
‘She was definitely daddy’s girl’ | Middlesboro father who lost infant speaks at packed vigil

Latest News

Varsity All Access Powered by 5 Star Preps kicks off its countdown to High School Football with...
Pigeon Forge coach brings golf techniques to football field
Roughly 800,000 people visit the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park every year to check...
Exploring Tennessee: Hiking the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
Country singer Jason Aldean opened up his second Tennessee bar in Gatlinburg Thursday.
Jason Aldean opens new bar in Gatlinburg
Varsity All Access Powered by 5 Star Preps continues its Countdown to High School Football with...
Sweetwater Wildcats look to repeat as region champion in 2023
A dump truck crashed into a Dollar General Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the...
Dump truck crashes into Dollar General, THP says