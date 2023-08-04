78-year-old Florida man allegedly stuffed wife’s remains into 3 suitcases

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPLG) - A man has been arrested after his wife’s remains were found inside three suitcases floating near Delray Beach, Florida.

Police said they also found a bloody chainsaw in the suspect’s storage unit.

William Lowe Jr., 78, was taken into custody for allegedly killing his wife, 80-year-old Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

“Today, I can tell you the victim has since been identified as well as the individual who committed this heinous crime,” Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager said during a press conference on Thursday.

Police said the case is so brutal, even some seasoned detectives were shocked by it.

“I’d say this is probably the worst I’ve seen,” detective Mike Liberta described.

The investigation started on July 21 when Delray Beach police received word that three suitcases filled with human remains were found in the intracoastal.

Authorities then found two additional bags.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the content in this video disturbing.

A man has been arrested after his wife's remains were found in three suitcases floating near Delray Beach, Florida. (WPLG, DELRAY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)

Police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video, eventually leading them to Lowe, who said his wife just left town.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to look through Lowe’s home where they found evidence of a crime scene, police said.

“He arrived on scene and tried to enter the house through the rear window, at which time officers grabbed him and he stated that he knew he wasn’t supposed to be there. He just wanted to get his phone as well as the keys to his storage unit,” Liberta said.

Detectives found a chainsaw with evidence of blood and human remains on it inside the storage unit, according to police.

William Lowe Jr., 78, was taken into custody for allegedly killing his wife, 80-year-old Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

Lowe was taken into custody and appeared in front of a bond court judge on Thursday. He has been ordered to be held without bond.

Jeff Morris, Lowe’s attorney, said his client is not guilty.

“He’s looking forward to defending himself against these charges,” Morris said.

