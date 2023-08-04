Animal Control called out to Jayell Ranch multiple times for complaints

Sevier County Animal Control confirmed they were called out to the Jayell Ranch Adventure Park several times since it opened in 2011.
Horse at Jayell Ranch
Horse at Jayell Ranch(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture told WVLT News that investigators would return to the Jayell Ranch Adventure Park Friday to inspect the horses left in the ranch’s care.

WVLT News first confirmed that the state was investigating the ranch on Tuesday and news crews visited the ranch to evaluate the conditions of the horses themselves.

The department said they worked closely with local law enforcement.

The Sevier County Animal Control told WVLT News they had responded to the ranch several times for complaints since the ranch opened in 2011.

They added they never found anything that has amounted to charges for multiple reasons. One reason being that most of the complaints came in days or weeks after the callers witnessed the animals being they were tourists visiting the area.

They urged anyone that sees something to contact them immediately so they can check on the horses as veterinarians accompany them on the call.

Another reason that charges were never brought against the ranch was because the injuries could be from other horses and not intentional injuries from handlers.

Dozens of former employees reached out to WVLT News providing pictures and testimonies of their experiences.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

