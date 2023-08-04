Going to be a wet week, but some dry days are in the mix

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have an up and down forecast in store, with rain and sunshine throughout the next 8-days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a partly cloudy night with lows in the middle 60s. Some patchy fog is possible tonight, so if you have to be out during the overnight hours, take it easy and slow.

Your forecast for Saturday calls for a mostly dry with a spotty shower possible. Rain chances are slim at only a 10-percent, highs right around that 90-degree mark. With the humidity sticking around, it will feel humid and muggy, so it will feel a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday rain chances start to increase, 20-percent chance of rain, but that is for the during the day - highs in the low 90s. As we move into the evening hours that when rain chances increase to 40-percent. A few strong storms could be possible, so check back in for updates.

This week’s rain chances will be like a seesaw, up and down. Tuesday and Wednesday are the pick days, both are dry with some lower humidity - highs in the mid 80s. Thursday rain chances spike up to 60-percent,

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking off and on rain chances with warm temperatures.

Temperatures into the lower 90s this weekend (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.