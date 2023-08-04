Jayell Ranch employees slapped with NDA and walk out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday the Department of Agriculture, the Sevier County Animal Control and a University of Tennessee Veterinarian went on site to the Jayell Ranch Adventure Park to conduct the final parts of the investigation into horse abuse at the ranch.

The officials arrived to the ranch around 9:30 a.m. and they began investigating one end of the property pretty much the entire day. At the same time many concerned citizens and former employees banded together to protest in front of the ranch.

When WVLT arrived at the Jayell Ranch Adventure Park, operations were continuing as normal despite the state’s Department of Agriculture’s investigation into the ranch’s treatment of the horses.

Several protesters were employees who walked out and quit on their own that Friday morning. One of those employees being Brennan Trevathan. He was a zip line guide for the ranch. When he walked into work Friday, owner Wyatt Bunch asked all employees to sign a non-disclosure agreement or leave.

“Yeah so I showed up today at 8 a.m. like I always do and then around 9 they hit us with that and that’s when we all walked out,” said Trevathan.

He said the ranch was still open but the majority of the employees all decided to quit on their own. Trevathan said he asked Bunch if he was worried about the investigation and he said nothing was going to come of it.

Two former trail guides who left the ranch in 2021 held signs with the names of at least 40 horses that have died on the farm that they knew of.

“Multiple of them died when me and Trinity were there, several of them we didn’t even know died until today or yesterday. There’s a couple of them that have colic and they had colic multiple times and Wyatt would not get them help and colic is deadly for horses. he would just put them back in the back and not even let us sit and take care of them through the night, he told us that we needed to leave and if we came back in the morning and they were dead then oh well,” they said.

Former employees keep expressing their concerns. Matthew Rigsby was a trail guide who left just three days ago because he said he had seen too much and enough was enough.

“He was beating it with a lead rope and then as soon as the horse got up, he said, ‘Oh look magic, he got up.’ Then he wanted me to saddle that horse and that’s what drew the line for me and I left,” said Rigsby.

He said his former colleagues reached out to him Friday morning but he was not shocked to hear why.

“Between five and six that shot me text messages this morning that Amber, the general manager of there, and Wyatt was up there making them sign a non-disclosure agreement and if they did not sign it, then they would not be employed there. When I got here there were about four people walking out,” said Rigsby.

Rigsby told WVLT he wished Bunch would stick to the other operations like the ATV’s and zip lines and leave the animals out of it.

“I hope the horses get sent to a retirement place because these horses deserve to retire now. These horses, they probably get maybe a three to five minute break on a busy day. They’re constantly going out and riding and riding them,” said Rigsby.

All day protesters at the ranch were chanting, “no excuse stop the abuse”. They said that whatever happens with the state’s investigation, that the horses are just safe and taken care of.

