Knox County Schools hosts orientation to prepare kids for school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Moving up to middle school from fifth grade can be a scary transition for kids. Knox County Schools hosted a middle school orientation for students entering the sixth grade.

Students got to practice walking through their schedules, meet all of their teachers and get used to the building before the official first day of classes on Tuesday.

One student said the event helped calm her nerves.

“At first, I thought it was gonna be overwhelming, but my teacher showed me how it is going to be everyday,” said sixth-grader Camille Jones.

West Valley Middle School Principal Beth Ingram said the orientation was a good way to make students feel safe and comfortable.

“It begins to feel more like a family, more like a community and a lot less like 1,200 students in a building,” she said. “We want to bring them in, so that we can build a community in our school and family for these sixth graders and give them a safe space to learn.”

KCS students transitioning from middle school to high school also had a similar orientation experience on Friday.

