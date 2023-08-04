Knox County Schools and law enforcement team up for school safety

Knox County Schools faculty and staff worked with law enforcement to practice plans in the event of an emergency.
Knox County Schools faculty and staff worked with law enforcement to practice plans in the event of an emergency.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools’ faculty and law enforcement teamed up on Thursday to practice what to do in the event of an emergency. KCS staff participated in trained exercises and had engaging discussion with officials to ensure every threat was taken seriously.

“We are absolutely ready, willing and able to stop any threat that happens in our schools,” said Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel.

Ahead of the school year, the district committed to conducting random weapon searches at schools to prevent and stop threats. They will also continue training exercises throughout the school year, so the staff feels prepared all year around.

The training is not limited to staff in the building. KCS Director of Transportation, Ryan Dillingham, said bus drivers were taught to diffuse problematic situations.

“We try to equip our drivers as best we can because they’re gonna be the person, they’re gonna be the adult in the situation whatever that situation may be,” Dillingham said.

KCS officials said they were committed to providing school security officers in every school. Right now, they have a total of 112 across the district.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Commonwealth's attorney said she will seek the death penalty if possible for those...
‘She was definitely daddy’s girl’ | Middlesboro father who lost infant speaks at packed vigil
Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Horrendous and Inexcusable’ | Sevierville horse ranch under investigation by state
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Man shot multiple times at Edgewood Park, police say
Knoxville shooting suspect on the loose, man in critical condition, police say
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say

Latest News

Country singer Jason Aldean opened up his second Tennessee bar in Gatlinburg Thursday.
Jason Aldean opens new bar in Gatlinburg
A man faces up to 20 years in prison after threatening to shoot women and children.
Knox gang member convicted of threatening to shoot women and children, Knox DA says
A Knoxville man faces the possibility of life in prison after he was convicted on multiple...
Knoxville man convicted on child pornography charges
Justin Jones speaks after getting expelled from Tenn. House
Special elections held to fill State House seats