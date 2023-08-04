Knox County Schools and law enforcement team up for school safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools’ faculty and law enforcement teamed up on Thursday to practice what to do in the event of an emergency. KCS staff participated in trained exercises and had engaging discussion with officials to ensure every threat was taken seriously.

“We are absolutely ready, willing and able to stop any threat that happens in our schools,” said Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel.

Ahead of the school year, the district committed to conducting random weapon searches at schools to prevent and stop threats. They will also continue training exercises throughout the school year, so the staff feels prepared all year around.

The training is not limited to staff in the building. KCS Director of Transportation, Ryan Dillingham, said bus drivers were taught to diffuse problematic situations.

“We try to equip our drivers as best we can because they’re gonna be the person, they’re gonna be the adult in the situation whatever that situation may be,” Dillingham said.

KCS officials said they were committed to providing school security officers in every school. Right now, they have a total of 112 across the district.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.