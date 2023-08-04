Knox gang member convicted of threatening to shoot women and children, Knox DA says

A man was convicted after threatening to shoot women and children on the corner of a Knoxville intersection.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A gang member and previous convicted felon was convicted for waving a handgun at women and children and threatening to shoot a woman, according to officials with Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen’s office.

On Sept. 16, 2021, Demetruice Sentell Bennett was waving a handgun toward a women and children near the McConnell St. and Lee Williams Ave. intersection.

When officers arrived the victim told them Bennett was holding a handgun with an extended magazine.

“When the victim asked Bennett why he pulled a gun out, Bennett began arguing and threatened to shoot the victim,” officials said.

Bennett was found two days later when he was running out of his grandmother’s house. Officers chased him and eventually arrested him. He was identified as a member of the Vice Lords criminal gang.

“We pursue gun cases against gang offenders and convicted felons in the hope that aggressive prosecution may help prevent violent crimes from being committed by these armed criminals in the future,” Allen said.

Bennett was convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon, assault and evading arrest.

He was serving a 10-year sentence for a prior robbery and now faces 12 to 20 years. His sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 21.

