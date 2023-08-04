Knoxville College could be welcoming students, accreditation back to campus soon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville College could be weeks away from submitting its formal request for accreditation to The Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, according to President Leonard Adams told WVLT News. The historically Black college lost its accreditation in 1997 and has been working to restore its student enrollment, campus and accreditation since.

“We’ve been here 148 years. We basically helped build this city,” Adams said.

Adams said as of last week, the college received approval to add a first-time bachelors and associates degree in business administration.

The approval came at a time when the campus was dealing with the aftermath of building fires and two bodies being found on the campus. President Adams said he was out of the country at the time. He told WVLT News Thursday that the campus has increased security and plans to work with the city to address the growing homelessness population.

Additionally, students are expected back on campus for the spring semester for the first time in years and they’ll have a building for classrooms and offices come October.

“I’ve brought the debt down from $8.9 million to $3.7 million,” Adams said. “We need to fix up some of these blighted properties. We need to get rid of of some of these blighted properties, because once we have those accreditations those funding will float to us and if we don’t have those things in placed - where are we going to house the students.”

The college is taking a page out of another HBCU’s book, Morris Brown College in Atlanta, which is bringing its campus back. One of its board members Professor Marybeth Gasman told WVLT News good leadership and community support was the key to success for restoring the college.

“They (HBCU’s) not only change the lives of the student, but the lives of all the people affiliated with the student,” Gasman said. “They change the family life, they change the community life and they’re really responsible for the building of the Black middle class of America and I think sometimes people forget that.”

Knoxville College graduated five students in May and expected to welcome nearly 60 students back in the fall with dozens of applications in queue.

Public grants and private alumni donations were what’s still keeping the campus afloat, but having accreditation could make them candidates for some state and federal school funding. Adams goal is to enter the school’s packet to TRACS with no more than a $1.7 million in debt to secure accreditation.

The campus has scheduled a ribbon-cutting for its modular building which will house classrooms and offices in October.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.