Knoxville man convicted on child pornography charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal jury convicted a Knoxville man on multiple child sex charges Friday, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Over a four-day trial, the jury heard how 67-year-old Glenn Fred Glatz used a social media site to convince a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl to send him pictures of themselves.

“The evidence presented at trial showed that Glatz used the social media website, Deviant Art, to entice two young girls aged 13 and 14 into sending him lascivious images and videos of themselves over the internet. Glatz responded by sending images of his penis and videos of him engaged in sexual activity to the girls. Glatz saved the images and videos of his victims on his cellular phone. Forensic examination of his phone revealed other child pornography images of similarly aged female children.”

Glatz was convicted of four counts of production of child pornography, three counts of transferring obscene material, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 5, at 11 a.m.

Glatz faces the possibility of life in prison and other penalties.

