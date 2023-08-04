Knoxville man convicted on child pornography charges

A Knoxville man faces the possibility of life in prison after he was convicted on multiple child sex charges.
A Knoxville man faces the possibility of life in prison after he was convicted on multiple...
A Knoxville man faces the possibility of life in prison after he was convicted on multiple child sex charges.(KTVF)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal jury convicted a Knoxville man on multiple child sex charges Friday, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Over a four-day trial, the jury heard how 67-year-old Glenn Fred Glatz used a social media site to convince a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl to send him pictures of themselves.

“The evidence presented at trial showed that Glatz used the social media website, Deviant Art, to entice two young girls aged 13 and 14 into sending him lascivious images and videos of themselves over the internet. Glatz responded by sending images of his penis and videos of him engaged in sexual activity to the girls. Glatz saved the images and videos of his victims on his cellular phone. Forensic examination of his phone revealed other child pornography images of similarly aged female children.”

U.S. Department of Justice

Glatz was convicted of four counts of production of child pornography, three counts of transferring obscene material, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 5, at 11 a.m.

Glatz faces the possibility of life in prison and other penalties.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Commonwealth's attorney said she will seek the death penalty if possible for those...
‘She was definitely daddy’s girl’ | Middlesboro father who lost infant speaks at packed vigil
Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Horrendous and Inexcusable’ | Sevierville horse ranch under investigation by state
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Man shot multiple times at Edgewood Park, police say
Knoxville shooting suspect on the loose, man in critical condition, police say
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say

Latest News

Country singer Jason Aldean opened up his second Tennessee bar in Gatlinburg Thursday.
Jason Aldean opens new bar in Gatlinburg
A man faces up to 20 years in prison after threatening to shoot women and children.
Knox gang member convicted of threatening to shoot women and children, Knox DA says
Knox County Schools faculty and staff worked with law enforcement to practice plans in the...
Knox County Schools and law enforcement team up for school safety
Justin Jones speaks after getting expelled from Tenn. House
Special elections held to fill State House seats