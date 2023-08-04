‘Most of them needed to be euthanized’ | Former barn manager describes experience at Jayell Ranch

SEVIERVILE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former employees and managers of Jayell Ranch Adventure Park continue to contact WVLT News after breaking the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s investigation into the ranch.

WVLT News first confirmed that the state was investigating the ranch on Tuesday and news crews visited the ranch to evaluate the conditions of the horses themselves.

Lala Smith was hired as the barn manager for the ranch back in May. She said she took the job against her better judgement because she wanted to make a difference at the ranch but quit less than three months later because she said she ethically couldn’t continue working there.

“The second day that I worked, I went back there and saw these horses. Most of them needed to be euthanized. The following day I came in and they told me one of the horses, the worst of which that was back there, had died. She had just given up.”

Smith said once horses were treated and improving, they were immediately out back to work instead of given time to fully heal.

She said the horses were so underfed and overworked that many tourists would complain about feeling unsafe on rides.

During her time at the ranch, she saw two injuries happen and said there was no protocol on how to handle the situations.

“I got into a lot of trouble about that. That we were not supposed to call the EMS first, we’re supposed to call the office first,” she said.

Smith said one time she tried calling EMS after a tourist had been bucked off a horse, was unconscious and having a seizure.

She said any time she would try to help the horses, the owner Wyatt Bunch, would not help.

“You know I told Wyatt flat out, here’s a list of horses that do not need to be working,” she said. “He’s telling me, ‘You need to pull the horses from the back camp. Its where they send all the lame horses and underweight horses because we have to get through this busy time.’”

WVLT News called Jayell Ranch five times on Thursday alone to speak to Bunch.

Smith now works at another ranch in Texas.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture confirmed investigators would be back at the ranch on Friday to inspect the horses on the property.

