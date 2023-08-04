Mother held on bond, hundreds of leads in Middlesboro toddler’s death

Detectives were following hundreds of leads in the investigation into the death of 17-month-old Elena, according to officials with the Middlesboro Police Department,
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, KY. (WVLT) - A child abuse investigation was underway after a 17-month-old toddler, Elena, died from injuries stemming from “severe abuse,” according to officials.

Elena’s mother, Erica Lawson, was arrested and being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond with a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘She was an angel’ | Family remembers toddler who died after child abuse case

Detectives were following hundreds of leads the resulted in multiple interviews. Detectives took DNA from the people questioned and sent out for testing.

“Our department is making every effort to follow proper protocol to build a case that will assist the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in prosecuting the offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” officials with the Middlesboro Police Department said.

On July 28, Elena showed up at the Middlesboro ARH hospital with severe injuries. However, the child was flown out to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville due to the extent of her injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘She was definitely daddy’s girl’ | Middlesboro father who lost infant speaks at packed vigil

Officials said medical staff tried stabilizing the baby, but she did not survive. She died on Sunday.

A prayer vigil for the toddler will be held Saturday at at 8:30p.m. in the Middlesboro City Hall parking lot.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

