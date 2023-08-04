NWS confirms Roane County tornado

Damage from Roane County tornado Thursday afternoon.
Damage from Roane County tornado Thursday afternoon.(WVLT / WBXX)
By David Sikes
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service after surveying damage has confirmed a tornado touched down in Roane County on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the NWS said the EF-1 tornado has maximum wind speeds of 95 miles per hour and was on the ground in East Roane County for about a half mile.

Surveys found uprooted trees, damaged outbuildings, and damage to roofs on homes with no reported injuries.

The officials with the National Weather Service said that an August tornado in Tennessee is a very uncommon event with only 5 others recorded before in the state.

