Seeing the Smokies from a different perspective

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We know the smokies are known for the beautiful views and endless hiking trails, but there’s another way to enjoy the views and that’s on the Pigeon River.

Just outside of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Ober offers trips on both the Upper and Lower Pigeon River from our location in Hartford, TN.

“It’s a lot of fun, kind of an adrenaline rush,” said River Manager Nicole Carlisle, the river is controlled by a dam. “We have four days a week, about six hours of release a day. That’s kind of how we gauge when we go rafting, but once it’s been released it’s usually about the same level throughout the summer. We have to get a lot of rain for a long time to get extra water but it’s nice because it’s pretty consistent.”

Guests can also take in the beautiful views from the treetops on The Ober Adventure River Canopy Tour.

“So, it’s a really unique course,” said Zipline Manager Slayton Johnson. “It goes over the Pigeon River where we do the rafting twice and it kind of goes treetop to treetop in a really beautiful setting.”

“There’s always some nerves no matter what. Everybody kind of works their way through it,” he said.

Safety for both attractions is top of mind for the staff at Ober. Experienced raft and zipline guides walk guests through a safety protocol before each adventure.

You can find ticket prices and information on Ober’s website.

