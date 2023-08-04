Showers and storms clip our area today, then more sun and heat for the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks where rain reaches our area today, and when a better coverage returns later this weekend.
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A batch of rain and storms only clips our area today, kicking off the decreasing rain coverage into your weekend. We are track that coverage to go back up later Sunday into Monday, as a cold front approaches.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Drizzle, mist, and some showers are storm moving around our area this morning in all the clouds. We’re starting the day stuffy at 70 degrees.

The batch of storms moving from Nashville to Chattanooga clips our area with a 40% coverage at best around the Plateau to the Southern Valley, kicking up spotty rain and storms for the rest of our area. This leaves us at a high of 85 degrees, but the high humidity makes it feel like it’s around 90 degrees.

Tonight the sky is clearing and areas of fog develop. We’ll start Saturday around 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The steamy weather continues this weekend! We’ll see more sunshine Saturday, with a few passing clouds and a stray shower or storm is possible. We’ll top out around 90 degrees, but it feels several degrees warmer. Sunday is even more humid, helping to create spotty rain and storms midday to afternoon, and a high of 91 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms approach late Sunday into early Monday, as a cold front heads our way.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the cold front knocks temperatures back a few degrees next Tuesday, but we’re looking at only a couple of days off from better rain chances.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

