Student charged with threatening school less than a week in, Hamblen Co. sheriff says

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A student was charged after admitting to making a threat against the school less than one week into the year, according to officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, a school resource officer was told that a student made threats in front of his friends saying that he was going to ‘shoot up’ the school on the first day of classes.

“We immediately went into action and interviewed the student,” Det. Lt. Brooks said. “The student acknowledged the threat had been made, but that it was a joke.”

The student was charged with threatening mass violence at a school.

A new state law went into effect requiring stricter penalties for students who make threats of mass violence against schools.

The law would expel a student for no less than one calendar year if a student violated a zero-tolerance offense. Those include:

  • A student brings or has an unauthorized firearm on school property
  • A student commits aggravated assault or assault on a teacher, principal, administrator, or any other employee of an LEA or a school resource officer.
  • A student has unlawful possession of any drug on school grounds or at a school-sponsored event.
  • A student threatened mass violence, meaning an act that a reasonable person could conclude would lead to serious bodily injury or death of two or more persons, on school property or at a school-related activity.

The director of schools can change the expulsion on a case-by-case basis.

Media Release August 4, 2023 11:35 a.m. Although Hamblen County Schools have been in session for less than a week, a...

Posted by Hamblen County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 4, 2023

