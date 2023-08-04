Tornado touches down in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tornado touched down in Roane County during Thursday night’s storms the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS said it was a quick tornado, but it left a path of destruction. They said it happened in the eastern part of Roane County, right by the Loudon County line, near Route 70.

The NWS surveyed the area on Friday, and said it was an EF-1 tornado that lasted about a minute, but it was 200 yards wide, traveled a half mile, and winds reached 95 miles per hour.

Trees were uprooted, and snapped. The tornado blew off parts of a roof on somebody’s home. The NWS said most of the damage was to outbuildings, like garages.

The NWS found this was just the sixth tornado on record in the month of August in East Tennessee.

“With the time of year that it is, and the fact that this particular cell didn’t even have lightning, it wasn’t even technically a thunderstorm. It’s just a very, very rare event,” Jeremy Buckles said, a meteorologist for the NWS.

Buckles said people described it as intense wind for about 15 to 20 seconds, and then it was over.

On Friday, clean up efforts were in full swing. One woman was seen chopping up a tree that had fallen in her front yard.

Luckily, Buckles said while there were a lot of downed trees, homes were fine for the most part. And there weren’t any major injuries that he was aware of.

