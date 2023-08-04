Tornado touches down in Roane County

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Roane County during Thursday’s storms.
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tornado touched down in Roane County during Thursday night’s storms the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS said it was a quick tornado, but it left a path of destruction. They said it happened in the eastern part of Roane County, right by the Loudon County line, near Route 70.

The NWS surveyed the area on Friday, and said it was an EF-1 tornado that lasted about a minute, but it was 200 yards wide, traveled a half mile, and winds reached 95 miles per hour.

Trees were uprooted, and snapped. The tornado blew off parts of a roof on somebody’s home. The NWS said most of the damage was to outbuildings, like garages.

The NWS found this was just the sixth tornado on record in the month of August in East Tennessee.

“With the time of year that it is, and the fact that this particular cell didn’t even have lightning, it wasn’t even technically a thunderstorm. It’s just a very, very rare event,” Jeremy Buckles said, a meteorologist for the NWS.

Buckles said people described it as intense wind for about 15 to 20 seconds, and then it was over.

On Friday, clean up efforts were in full swing. One woman was seen chopping up a tree that had fallen in her front yard.

Luckily, Buckles said while there were a lot of downed trees, homes were fine for the most part. And there weren’t any major injuries that he was aware of.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Horrendous and Inexcusable’ | Sevierville horse ranch under investigation by state
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Knoxville teen charged with shooting murder of brother, police say
Knoxville teen charged with shooting murder of brother, police say
The Commonwealth's attorney said she will seek the death penalty if possible for those...
‘She was definitely daddy’s girl’ | Middlesboro father who lost infant speaks at packed vigil

Latest News

A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother held on bond, hundreds of leads in Middlesboro toddler’s death
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Roane County during...
Tornado touches down in Roane County
Varsity All Access Powered by 5 Star Preps kicks off its countdown to High School Football with...
Pigeon Forge coach brings golf techniques to football field
KCS hosted orientation for incoming sixth and ninth graders to help transition into a new school.
Knox County Schools hosts orientation to prepare kids for school