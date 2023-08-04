Ye Olde Steakhouse in South Knoxville receives national recognition

Southern Magazine ranked the Ye Olde Steakhouse in the top 30 most legendary steakhouses in the South.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sitting alongside Chapman Highway, Ye Olde Steakhouse has been a staple of East Tennessee since it opened in 1968.

When Southern Magazine put out its list of the 30 most legendary steakhouses in the South, it was the South Knoxville steakhouse that found its way onto the list sitting firmly at the 13th slot.

“We didn’t know it was coming. We are grateful, honored, excited, all those things,” said Ashley Colburn whose family started the restaurant more than 50 years ago.

While the recent recognition was an honor, this steakhouse faced its fair share of adversity which perhaps was most notable when an employee set fire to the building and burned it down in 2002.

“Our families lost their livelihood, a lot of families lost their livelihood,” said Colburn.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, management had to adapt by increasing takeout orders and heavily relied on loyal employees to continue working. Without those employees that stuck around, Colburn said they wouldn’t be in business.

Rooted in their family-owned values of hard work, Ye Olde Steakhouse has been able to overcome adversity and now find themselves getting recognition from a national publication.

The Ye Olde Steakhouse is one of five Tennessee steakhouses listed in the top 30, but the only place that is local to East Tennessee.

