Armed and dangerous: Knoxville man wanted for murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding murder suspect Jason Lamont Young, 23 of Knoxville.

Young is wanted in connection to the murder of Alma Matias, who was found dead off Northshore Drive on July 30.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, KCSO officials said.

Anyone with information about where Young might be or about Matias’ murder should contact KCSO at 865-215-2243 or e-mail crimetips@knoxsheriff.org.

