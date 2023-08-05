Armed and dangerous: Knoxville man wanted for murder

Jason Lamont Young wanted for the murder of Alma Matias.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding murder...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding murder suspect Jason Lamont Young, 23 of Knoxville.(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding murder suspect Jason Lamont Young, 23 of Knoxville.

Young is wanted in connection to the murder of Alma Matias, who was found dead off Northshore Drive on July 30.

Previous Coverage: Two arrested after body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office

He should be considered armed and dangerous, KCSO officials said.

Anyone with information about where Young might be or about Matias’ murder should contact KCSO at 865-215-2243 or e-mail crimetips@knoxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Most of them needed to be euthanized’ | Former barn manager describes experience at Jayell Ranch
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen says she was sent home from job at Chick-fil-A over ‘unnatural’ hair color
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Damage from Roane County tornado Thursday afternoon.
NWS confirms Roane County tornado
Southern Magazine ranked Ye Olde Steakhouse in the top 30 most legendary steakhouses in the...
Ye Olde Steakhouse in South Knoxville receives national recognition

Latest News

The habitat gives wild animals who can’t be released a home.
Ober Wildlife Habitat gives animals new life
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some storms Sunday and Monday, with a WVLT First Alert...
Best day to get outside, with more storms at times ahead
The Wildlife Habitat at Ober helps give animals who can't survive in the wild a new home.
Ober Wildlife Habitat gives animals new life
West Knoxville bar owner packing up after shuts down his business for good.
‘It’s all politics’ | Bebo’s Cafe owner agrees to shut down for good