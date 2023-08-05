BasketVols cruise to exhibition win in Italy

Tennessee newcomers shine in 97-57 win over the Lithuania U21 team.
Versus Lithuania U21 in Italy
Versus Lithuania U21 in Italy(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball team opened its three-game exhibition tour of Italy with a 97-57, victory over the Lithuanian U21 National Team Friday at Palacoverciano in Florence.

Playing four 10-minute quarters per FIBA rules, the Volunteers took a 52-28, lead into the halftime break before outscoring the Lithuanians, 22-6, during a dominant third quarter.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes took a spectator role Friday, enabling his staff, led by associate head coach Justin Gainey to handle the in-game assignments from the bench.

Transfer Dalton Knecht led the Vols in scoring with 14 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers.

Fellow transfer Jordan Gainey also drained four 3-pointers as part of a 13-point performance.

While Redshirt freshman guard Freddie Dilione finished with an impressive 13-point, five-assist, three-steal showing to set the tone for the Big Orange.

He’s isn’t new, but his game will be an eye opener for Vol fans this season. Tobe Awaka, who played well from team USA this summer, continued that fine play in Italy scoring 13 points and grapping 10 rebounds in the 40 point win over the Lithuanian team.

The two squads will face each other on Saturday.

