Best day to get outside, with more storms at times ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More on and off downpours and storms are ahead, so enjoy this beautiful Saturday! We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Monday when more gusty winds can cause damage.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with areas of fog. We’re starting the day around 71 degrees.

It’s a mostly sunny and *mostly * dry day. A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon to evening. We’re hot and humid, with a high of 90 degrees that feels closer to the mid 90s.

Tonight comes with spotty to scattered rain and storms at times, and a low of 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday comes with scattered downpours and storms in the morning, then spotty pop-ups in the afternoon. A stray stronger storm is possible Sunday afternoon, but we’ll really see that coverage and intensity build into Monday with a front.

Sunday’s high will be around 91 degrees, and continue to feel hotter.

Monday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for a line of downpours and storms that can make for some messy roads and potentially have some damaging winds.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll get be mostly dry Tuesday and Wednesday next week, but we’re see more rain move in faster now for Thursday and carry over into Friday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

