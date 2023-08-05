Camp Vols continues as UT defense looks to take the next step

An improved linebacker room looked to lead defense to the next level.
UT Football practice
UT Football practice(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Camp Vols continued on the UT campus as Tennessee worked towards its September 2nd opener against Virginia.

And for the first time on Friday in shoulder pads.

Yeah, a little more popping today at practice Friday as the guys start to get that football feel. And when you talk about hitting, you think of defense.

Tim Banks’ unit improved as the season went on, but what about this year? What’s the key to taking that next step as a unit? Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary answered that question after practice.

By the way, congrats to Cooper Mays and Jacob Warren, the Vol seniors were named to watch lists for the top center and tight end in the country.

Mays, Warren and their teammates go in full pads next Tuesday with the first scrimmage of fall camp set for next Thursday Aug. 10.

