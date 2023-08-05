Camp Vols continues as UT defense looks to take the next step

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Camp Vols continued on the UT campus as Tennessee worked towards its September 2nd opener against Virginia.

And for the first time on Friday in shoulder pads.

CAMP VOLS | DAY-3: Shoulder pads on for the first time as new tight ends coach Alec Abelin puts his guys to work! @wvlt @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/26svw43X4n — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 4, 2023

Yeah, a little more popping today at practice Friday as the guys start to get that football feel. And when you talk about hitting, you think of defense.

Tim Banks’ unit improved as the season went on, but what about this year? What’s the key to taking that next step as a unit? Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary answered that question after practice.

UT Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary answers the question: What's the next step for growth for this @Vol_Football defense? @wvlt pic.twitter.com/Ee6WzaQVaH — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 4, 2023

By the way, congrats to Cooper Mays and Jacob Warren, the Vol seniors were named to watch lists for the top center and tight end in the country.

Mays, Warren and their teammates go in full pads next Tuesday with the first scrimmage of fall camp set for next Thursday Aug. 10.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.