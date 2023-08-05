‘Devastating’: Teenager dies in minibike crash after being tripped by cable

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a minibike. (Source: KTNV, FAMILY HANDOUT, KTNV FILE VIDEO, CNN)
By Alyssa Bethencourt, KTNV
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 16-year-old is dead after a tragic accident on a Las Vegas bike trail.

The boy was riding a minibike with his brother when he was tripped by a cable and killed.

Devastated family members are now begging for the person responsible to come forward.

“If you’re close to your family, hug them because you never know when it could just be that one last time,” the boy’s father, Rudy Naranjo, said.

He wishes he could hold his young son in his arms once again.

“He was what his name says he was. He was just an angel,” Naranjo said. “He was the light of the room.”

On Thursday, loved ones gathered to pray and to grieve the loss of Angel who died last Saturday.

According to police, Angel and his older brother were riding minibikes across a paved trail near the Las Vegas Wash when he hit a cable that was tied to a pole while blocking the path.

Angel then fell off his bike.

An emergency worker at the scene found the teen sitting up against a wall with severe injuries to his neck, police said.

But Angel died at the scene.

“That was their passion; that was what they did every afternoon in their free time,” Naranjo said.

As family members grieve Angel’s loss, they are praying for justice and trying to make sense of the tragedy they believe could have been prevented.

“It’s just devastating in many ways,” Naranjo said.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances behind the teen’s death.

Copyright 2023 KTNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Most of them needed to be euthanized’ | Former barn manager describes experience at Jayell Ranch
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen says she was sent home from job at Chick-fil-A over ‘unnatural’ hair color
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Damage from Roane County tornado Thursday afternoon.
NWS confirms Roane County tornado
Southern Magazine ranked Ye Olde Steakhouse in the top 30 most legendary steakhouses in the...
Ye Olde Steakhouse in South Knoxville receives national recognition

Latest News

The habitat gives wild animals who can’t be released a home.
Ober Wildlife Habitat gives animals new life
Jonta McClain, 43 of Knoxville, was charged with attempted second-degree murder among other...
Woman arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in shooting, Knoxville police say
Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build event encourages women to go outside of their comfort zone.
Knoxville Habitat for Humanity celebrating women with annual event
Rich Mountain Road near Cades Cove is closed until further notice due to bear activity,...
Rich Mountain Road closed due to bear activity