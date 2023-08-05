I-275 South closed after rollover crash
The crash happened at mile marker 2 near the Heiskell Avenue on-ramp.
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials warned the public that I-275 South was closed in Knox County due to a rollover crash.
The crash happened at mile marker 2 near the Heiskell Avenue on-ramp.
WVLT News reached out to Knoxville Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.