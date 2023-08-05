I-275 South closed after rollover crash

The crash happened at mile marker 2 near the Heiskell Avenue on-ramp.
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials warned the public that I-275 South was closed in Knox County due to a rollover crash.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials warned the public that I-275 South was closed in Knox County due to a rollover crash.

The crash happened at mile marker 2 near the Heiskell Avenue on-ramp.

WVLT News reached out to Knoxville Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Most of them needed to be euthanized’ | Former barn manager describes experience at Jayell Ranch
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen says she was sent home from job at Chick-fil-A over ‘unnatural’ hair color
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Damage from Roane County tornado Thursday afternoon.
NWS confirms Roane County tornado
Southern Magazine ranked Ye Olde Steakhouse in the top 30 most legendary steakhouses in the...
Ye Olde Steakhouse in South Knoxville receives national recognition

Latest News

The habitat gives wild animals who can’t be released a home.
Ober Wildlife Habitat gives animals new life
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials warned the public that I-275 South was closed...
I-275 South closed after rollover crash
Jason Lamont Young is wanted for the murder of Alma Matias.
Armed and dangerous: Knoxville man wanted for murder
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding murder...
Armed and dangerous: Knoxville man wanted for murder