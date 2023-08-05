‘It’s all politics’ | Bebo’s Cafe owner agrees to shut down for good

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Bebo’s Cafe owner Bebo Saman and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office agreed it was time to shut down the business after D.A. Charme Allen’s office temporarily boarded up the building under the state nuisance law in June.

The plywood and padlocks that were once blocking the front doors of the hookah bar were gone in an effort to allow the business owner to vacate the property.

Neighbors and officials shared concerns over the safety of the business last month with WVLT News after a homicide, shootings, fights, and other violent behavior was reported at the downtown west location.

Saman previously told WVLT News he tried offsetting those concerns with better security standards. He said then he wouldn’t fight in court, which ultimately lead to the permanent closure.

According to court documents, a judge ruled the property owner can not lease the building to Saman. Additionally, future tenants must go through a free background check over the next two years. Neighbors who were behind the push for the closure said they feel more safe and hope the building will be used as a restaurant or office space.

In a statement to WVLT News, Saman said city officials would “...rather bury their head in the sand. They can’t control the crimes and the criminals in the city and they want to crucify my business because that’s all they can do. It’s all politics game, and I get it. Again, if they were really trying to fix anything they would have reached out to me and talked about things.”

Saman also had to give up his beer and liquor permits within five days from the judge’s order, which was signed Aug. 3.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.