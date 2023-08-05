Knoxville Habitat for Humanity celebrating women with annual event

Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build event encourages women to go outside of their comfort zone.
Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build event encourages women to go outside of their comfort zone.
Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build event encourages women to go outside of their comfort zone.(WVLT)
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hard work and powerful women are the two key pieces to Women Build. Knoxville Habitat for Humanity hosts the annual event to push women out of their comfort zones.

“It’s really breaking stereotypes and getting people out of their comfort zones,” said Knoxville Habitat for Humanity President Kelle Shultz.

The event brings women together to learn a variety of construction skills and bond with each other. This is volunteer Janie Greenwood’s 20th year collaborating with the organization. She said the work makes her feel empowered.

“Not only just confidence, but it gives you self-respect,” she said. “It gives back to the community, and it brings women together.”

Shultz said that she understands it can be intimidating to volunteer but, if you do, a support system will be there for you.

“Anybody can do anything,” she said. “Sometimes we just need a sister to help push us along and that’s what we’re doing out here.”

This year’s Women Build project is supporting a single mother and her five-year-old daughter to secure their first home. Right now, the pair lives with the mother’s grandparents. The new home will give the five-year-old her own room and a place to play.

Shultz said this family honors the event’s purpose of celebrating the solidarity of women supporting each other toward stability and independence.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Most of them needed to be euthanized’ | Former barn manager describes experience at Jayell Ranch
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen says she was sent home from job at Chick-fil-A over ‘unnatural’ hair color
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Damage from Roane County tornado Thursday afternoon.
NWS confirms Roane County tornado
Southern Magazine ranked Ye Olde Steakhouse in the top 30 most legendary steakhouses in the...
Ye Olde Steakhouse in South Knoxville receives national recognition

Latest News

The habitat gives wild animals who can’t be released a home.
Ober Wildlife Habitat gives animals new life
Jonta McClain, 43 of Knoxville, was charged with attempted second-degree murder among other...
Woman arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in shooting, Knoxville police say
Rich Mountain Road near Cades Cove is closed until further notice due to bear activity,...
Rich Mountain Road closed due to bear activity
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials warned the public that I-275 South was closed...
I-275 South closed after rollover crash