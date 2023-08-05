Knoxville Habitat for Humanity celebrating women with annual event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hard work and powerful women are the two key pieces to Women Build. Knoxville Habitat for Humanity hosts the annual event to push women out of their comfort zones.

“It’s really breaking stereotypes and getting people out of their comfort zones,” said Knoxville Habitat for Humanity President Kelle Shultz.

The event brings women together to learn a variety of construction skills and bond with each other. This is volunteer Janie Greenwood’s 20th year collaborating with the organization. She said the work makes her feel empowered.

“Not only just confidence, but it gives you self-respect,” she said. “It gives back to the community, and it brings women together.”

Shultz said that she understands it can be intimidating to volunteer but, if you do, a support system will be there for you.

“Anybody can do anything,” she said. “Sometimes we just need a sister to help push us along and that’s what we’re doing out here.”

This year’s Women Build project is supporting a single mother and her five-year-old daughter to secure their first home. Right now, the pair lives with the mother’s grandparents. The new home will give the five-year-old her own room and a place to play.

Shultz said this family honors the event’s purpose of celebrating the solidarity of women supporting each other toward stability and independence.

