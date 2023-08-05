Nash Pink Ride offers safe rides for women

A Nashville woman has started a company to keep drivers and readers safer.
A Nashville woman has started her own company that she hopes will be more safe for drivers and riders alike.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We have all heard of issues with safety in rideshares. Earlier this summer, a passenger knocked his driver unconscious. There have also been cases of passengers sexually assaulting drivers in Nashville.

Now, one local woman is starting her own company that she hopes will be more safe for drivers and riders alike.

It’s called Nash Pink Ride. The owner, Heather Lehrmann, used to drive for other rideshare companies but felt unsafe.

“I was nervous not knowing who was getting in my car next,” Lehrmann said. “All you get is a name and click, next ride. You don’t know who you are picking up.”

Her new company is reservation-based so drivers know who their passenger is and vice versa.

While Lehrmann knows the car will attract bachelorette parties, she wants her clientele to be mainly locals.

“I am a single female that moved here,” Lehrmann said. “I met so many like me, and I want them all to feel safe.”

Lehrmann got her permits and launched this week.

“I think it is just going to be instead of word of mouth, it will be car of mouth” Lehrmann said. “People just seeing it around town, and it just bringing a smile to everyone’s face.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Most of them needed to be euthanized’ | Former barn manager describes experience at Jayell Ranch
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen says she was sent home from job at Chick-fil-A over ‘unnatural’ hair color
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Damage from Roane County tornado Thursday afternoon.
NWS confirms Roane County tornado
Southern Magazine ranked Ye Olde Steakhouse in the top 30 most legendary steakhouses in the...
Ye Olde Steakhouse in South Knoxville receives national recognition

Latest News

The habitat gives wild animals who can’t be released a home.
Ober Wildlife Habitat gives animals new life
Jason Lamont Young is wanted for the murder of Alma Matias.
Armed and dangerous: Knoxville man wanted for murder
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding murder...
Armed and dangerous: Knoxville man wanted for murder
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some storms Sunday and Monday, with a WVLT First Alert...
Best day to get outside, with more storms at times ahead
The Wildlife Habitat at Ober helps give animals who can't survive in the wild a new home.
Ober Wildlife Habitat gives animals new life