A new yet familiar feel for Panthers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our countdown to high school football continues with Lenoir City where the Panthers are sporting a new yet familiar head coach after their previous head coach was let go due to professional misconduct.

Stepping into old shoes is Lenoir City’s interim head coach Mike Zeller, who previously coached the Panthers for six years.

Zeller told WVLT Sports that jumping back into the role has not come without some adjustment.

“It was a challenge early on but yeah I’m doing fine now,” he said. “It kind of came back to me if you will. The kids are responding well and they’re working hard and that’s all you can ask.”

Zeller initially started the season as the linebackers coach but transitioned to head coach last month.

As the team presses forward into this new season, it’s about building off what they accomplished a year ago where the defense dominated their district: giving up the fewest points.

Lenoir City opens its season at home on Aug. 18, against the South-Doyle Cherokees.

