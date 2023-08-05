A new yet familiar feel for Panthers

Lenoir City heads into 2023 season with Mike Zeller as head coach.
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our countdown to high school football continues with Lenoir City where the Panthers are sporting a new yet familiar head coach after their previous head coach was let go due to professional misconduct.

Stepping into old shoes is Lenoir City’s interim head coach Mike Zeller, who previously coached the Panthers for six years.

Zeller told WVLT Sports that jumping back into the role has not come without some adjustment.

“It was a challenge early on but yeah I’m doing fine now,” he said. “It kind of came back to me if you will. The kids are responding well and they’re working hard and that’s all you can ask.”

Zeller initially started the season as the linebackers coach but transitioned to head coach last month.

As the team presses forward into this new season, it’s about building off what they accomplished a year ago where the defense dominated their district: giving up the fewest points.

Lenoir City opens its season at home on Aug. 18, against the South-Doyle Cherokees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Most of them needed to be euthanized’ | Former barn manager describes experience at Jayell Ranch
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen says she was sent home from job at Chick-fil-A over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Damage from Roane County tornado Thursday afternoon.
NWS confirms Roane County tornado
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Southern Magazine ranked Ye Olde Steakhouse in the top 30 most legendary steakhouses in the...
Ye Olde Steakhouse in South Knoxville receives national recognition

Latest News

Cougars
Northview ready to take the next step
UT Football practice
Camp Vols continues as UT defense looks to take the next step
Versus Lithuania U21 in Italy
BasketVols cruise to exhibition win in Italy
Shane Beamer interview
Shane Beamer discusses time with Gamecocks and expectations moving forward