Northview ready to take the next step

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The countdown to high school football continues with Northview Academy.

The Cougars had plenty of motivation this off season with game number one being the one that’s circled on the calendar.

It’s an opening game against the team they lost to in the opener last season, Unicoi County.

Three of the team’s six losses came by total of 11 points.

This is a group that feels like they left something on the field a year ago and are anxious to show that as they move up a class into 4-A.

Head coach Justin Anderson said he likes how they’re trending this summer and is eager to see the growth they’ve made when they rematch the blue devils in game one.

“It always sits in the back of your mind so that’s kind of our motivation going into the off season, ‘Hey we got one we got to get back to start off.’ I just think we’re putting all the pieces together. Becoming what we could’ve been last year and we’re just getting better day by day.”

That home opener against Unicoi Co. is set for Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.