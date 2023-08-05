Ober Wildlife Habitat gives animals new life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ober Mountain is known for its skiing and tubing but on the side of the mountain is a habitat for animals who need a second chance.

Lisa Hays-Ecklund has been taking care of the animals at Ober Mountain’s Wildlife Habitat for 30 years. For her, it’s more than just a job.

“We provide a forever home for animals that are not releasable. They have encountered either a physical or behavioral challenge that prevents them from being released into the wild. So we give them a happy life where they can be ambassadors to help educate our guests on the wildlife around them,” she said.

Hays-Ecklund hoped guests will learn something new when they visit. “We get so many visitors from all over the country and we are fostering an appreciation for these animals that people may not have,” Hays-Ecklund said.

They take care of dozens of animals including bears, skunks, otters, turtles and many more. Many of the animals were taken in illegally as pets and can no longer survive in the wild, others have injuries that would prevent them from surviving in the wild. Hays-Ecklund said many animals live twice their expectancy at the habitat.

While they give the animals a home, they hope you bring home some knowledge.

“That’s the best part of the job, getting people to appreciate something like a skunk,” she said.

The habitat is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

