Rich Mountain Road closed due to bear activity

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rich Mountain Road near Cades Cove is closed until further notice due to bear activity, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials.

The closure happened after a visitor encountered a bear. Despite being in their car, the visitor sustained minor scratches.

“By closing Rich Mountain Road, we are protecting people and bears,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “When people intentionally attract bears with human food or pet food it can lead to a dangerous situation for visitors, local communities, and the bears.”

August is a critical time for bears because their usual food of berries and acorns is not in season, according to GSMNP officials.

Here’s what to do if you see a bear in the Smokies.

