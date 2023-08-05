Sweetwater players and coaches react to winning Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teams from Sweetwater returned home to East Tennessee with the ultimate prize in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

The 10 and under and 12 and under teams both won the world series at the tournament played in Louisiana, where they were able to both represent the entire state.

“They’ll always remember representing their state and wearing this T because it means something,” said coach Kevin Watson.

The 12U team beat Florida in the championship game, while the 10U team beat South Carolina to earn the top spot in their age bracket.

“It was really great. It was one of the best experiences of my life and I loved every second of it,” said infielder Keegan Nile.

“I just got goosebumps all over my body,” said infielder Bryson Bonnough when it comes to how he felt when the team won the final game.

Both teams traveled back to East Tennessee on Wednesday, as many of the kids on the teams were already gearing up for football season which has practices underway.

According to coach Watson, this is the first time that two teams from the same city have won the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

