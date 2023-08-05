Two more arrests made after body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office

A jogger discovered a body on South Northshore and called 911.
By Carissa Simpson and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A jogger discovered the body and called 911. When deputies arrived, they found a dead woman, who was later identified as 24-year-old Alma Delia Matias, of Knoxville.

KCSO officials said that two people have been arrested for arson and felony theft in relation to this case. In a later update, KCSO officials identified Jason Lamont Young, 23, as being charged with arson and theft. Rontrell Daeshaun Allen, 24, was charged with arson.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and the community. - this was an isolated crime yet tragic for all involved. I want to extend my gratitude to our Detectives working around the clock,” Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

KCSO officials added that there are other details to the case that they are not able to share.

“There are details they are unable to release at this stage in the investigation in order to protect the prosecution and investigative process,” officials said.

Less than one week later, officials announced two more people were arrested in the case. Tyrone Mack Jr., 18, and Jaquaysjha Ryan, 23, both face multiple charges including abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and accessory after the fact, according to officials.

Deputies found Matias’ car on the pull off near Heiskell Road. They also found an open gas can next to the car.

During the investigation, Matias’ car was tracked via the flock system. They then used security footage from an apartment complex that showed Matias enter an apartment and never leave.

The same footage showed a female move the car to the sidewalk and three people removing “something very large rapped up in a blanket,” from the apartment, the same blanket Matias was found dead in, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

Detectives identified Ryan from the apartment Matias entered on the video, Mack Jr. lived with Ryan at the time, and Young was identified when he was arrested for arson and theft of Matias’ car.

