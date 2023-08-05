Watching the chance for strong storms Sunday into Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty showers and downpours develop through the overnight with a better chance of rain coming Sunday into Monday. We’re keeping an eye out for a few strong to severe storms with a WVLT First Alert Day in effect for Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are on the increase through tonight as we see scattered showers and a few storms developing. Areas of patchy fog are possible especially where it rains as temperatures fall into the lower 70s by Sunday morning.

For Sunday we can expect a few showers to start the day with several pop-up showers and storms heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s and feel more like the middle 90s at times with the humidity. Coverage and intensity will increase Sunday night into Monday as our WVLT First Alert Day goes into effect.

LOOKING AHEAD

The biggest threat with the storms will be heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding in a few areas along with damaging wind gust.

Good news is the stormy weather comes to an end through late Monday with more sunshine arriving for both Tuesday as well as Wednesday. Quiet weather will be short lived as rain chances quickly return as we move into Thursday and Friday.

