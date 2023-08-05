Woman arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in shooting, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials said they have arrested a person after a man was “seriously injured” in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Jonta McClain, 43 of Knoxville, was charged with attempted second-degree murder among other charges. The shooting happened on Gaston Avenue.

A man, whose identity was not released but who was known to McClain, was seriously injured in the shooting.

McClain was arrested near her home on Woodrow Drive.

KPD officials said the victim was in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

