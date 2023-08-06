Body found in Walker Springs area, KCSO says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in the 300 block of Walker Springs Road, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found in a wooded area of the property.

“While the investigation as to the identity of the victim is in its preliminary stages, there were no apparent signs of foul play at the scene,” officials said.

The body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

“The Detectives in our Major Crimes Unit have been working around the clock since a week ago Saturday,” officials said. “We would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge their hard work and dedication to justice on behalf of the citizens of Knox County.”

