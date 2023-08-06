CAMP VOLS | Tennessee wraps up first week of drills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As we move closer to Football Time in Tennessee, coach Heupel’s Vols continue to work through preseason camp 2023.

Following Day-4 of practice WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo caught up with Volquest.com Editor Brent Hubbs to discuss Week-1 of drills for a team that’s shown a great deal of athleticism for the future.

Week #1 of Camp Vols is in the books! How's this 2023 Tennessee team looking and what are some of the position groups we're following? @Brent_Hubbs of @Volquest_On3 joins @wvltrick for your Day-4 practice report @wvlt pic.twitter.com/vgE8lX6o1n — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 5, 2023

Helping Tennessee’s cause going into the new season is improved depth and the agility to make plays now defensively. Tennessee’s defensive front will look to get to the quarterback with with four guys and not have to bring extra linebackers as much as it can.

As for position groups to keep an eye as camp progresses, it’ll be interesting to see how well DB coach Willie Martinez fits that puzzle together in the secondary because he’s got a lot of options.

There’s the offensive line, where the coaches are looking to finalize positions at both the guard and tackle positions. It’ll be key to solidify some things with that unit in order to the offense and quarterback Joe Milton the opportunity to shine.

The vols back on the practice field next week full pads on Tuesday first scrimmage coming up next Thursday,

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.