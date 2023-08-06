CAMP VOLS | Tennessee wraps up first week of drills

Vols to scrimmage for the first time next week
Spring Practice
Spring Practice(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As we move closer to Football Time in Tennessee, coach Heupel’s Vols continue to work through preseason camp 2023.

Following Day-4 of practice WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo caught up with Volquest.com Editor Brent Hubbs to discuss Week-1 of drills for a team that’s shown a great deal of athleticism for the future.

Helping Tennessee’s cause going into the new season is improved depth and the agility to make plays now defensively. Tennessee’s defensive front will look to get to the quarterback with with four guys and not have to bring extra linebackers as much as it can.

As for position groups to keep an eye as camp progresses, it’ll be interesting to see how well DB coach Willie Martinez fits that puzzle together in the secondary because he’s got a lot of options.

There’s the offensive line, where the coaches are looking to finalize positions at both the guard and tackle positions. It’ll be key to solidify some things with that unit in order to the offense and quarterback Joe Milton the opportunity to shine.

The vols back on the practice field next week full pads on Tuesday first scrimmage coming up next Thursday,

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

