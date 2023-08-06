Deadly crash investigation underway in Blount County

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was killed after being hit by a car on Sunday, according to officials with the Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office.

A 53-year-old man was riding a bicycle on Farris Road near Rafer Avenue when he was hit by a car, according to officials.

“The bicyclist was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital by AMR Ambulance Service, but he did not survive his injuries,” officials said. “The driver of the vehicle was not injured.”

Traffic safety deputies remained on scene to continue their investigation.

The road was closed for the crash but has since been reopened.

